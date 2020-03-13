Symere Woods o Lil Uzi Vert, como es mejor conocido este rapero estadounidense, es un artista difícil de catalogar; desde sus disputas con Rich the Kid en el 2018, hasta su personalidad larger-than-life, esta es la clase de persona que se merecería tener su propio animé sobre su vida personal, pues, al final, el músico nunca pierde: siempre gana. Así lo demuestra con este nuevo disco, Eternal Atake; el segundo trabajo de estudio del joven de 25 años de edad.

Antes de contar la historia de este su último proyecto musical, debemos también mencionar que en los últimos dos años, las canciones de Lil Uzi Vert se han vuelto escasas. Poco después del lanzamiento de Luv Is Rage 2, su primer álbum que compartió en el 2017 (el cual convirtió a Uzi en una estrella), ingresó a la disquera Atlantic Records, sin saber, claro está, que se enfrentaría a grandes retos allí. A partir de enero de 2018, Uzi comenzó a insinuar que los directores de la disquera, Generation Now, DJ Drama y Don Cannon, le impedían lanzar música nueva y por ende, solo lanzó una canción en 2018. Mientras tanto, Uzi se diversificaba con actividades extra-curriculares, pues se peleó con Rich the Kid en una cafetería, tuvo un un retiro breve y se convirtió en bailarín semi-profesional.

Todos estos tropiezos lo llevaron a su segundo álbum, Eternal Atake. Para los fanáticos del artista, el disco fue la validación de un rapero que se enfrentó a sus propios directores de disquera para compartir la música que él quería. Impresionantemente, sus propios seguidores sabían que, si alguna vez se lanzaba el proyecto, sería un momento histórico para toda una generación. Las expectativas eran de otro mundo.

Eternal Atake es una obra espacial en tres actos, y cada uno cuenta con el nombre de una personalidad de Uzi. Baby Pluto es un rapero con inteligencia callejera y con cortes como Lo Mein, POP y Homecoming que fusionan estilos diferentes. Es malcriado, y divertido, y dice cualquier cosa para llegar a rimas que funcionen, sin importar el significado, y aquí es donde entra Lil Wayne como compañero perfecto.

Luego, por seis canciones, Renji se hace cargo, y el tono de Atake cambia junto con el personaje. La sección central reduce las duras letras de Pluto a favor de voces humanas. Un coro se arrastra en el medio de Bigger Than Life, que se queda por el resto de la sección, mientras Renji ofrece la grosera y secular música gospel que los fanáticos de Kanye se perdieron cuando Yandhi se convirtió en Jesus Is King. Uzi canta sobre liderazgo emocional en el centro del escenario, advirtiendo sobre las formas en que la fama cambia a las personas en Chrome Heart Tags, una densa producción de Chief Keef que lleva la melodía principal mientras los sintetizadores y los hi hats suenan bajo los pies. Renji es la transformación intermedia en el camino hacia la forma final de Eternal Atake.

En su primera docena de canciones, Eternal Atake separa los instintos de rap y emo de Uzi y empuja a cada uno a su límite, con Baby Pluto haciendo el papel de un rapero que lo podría lograr todo como uno de los mejores músicos en la escena. Esto lo podemos comprender con temas como Futsal Shuffle 2020, una declaración unificadora al final de este álbum; mientras que P2 reproduce la secuela de XO Tour Llif3, optimista y atractivo; y That Way, que es simplemente una parodia del tema de los Backstreet Boys.

Para sus fanáticos, es posible que Uzi haya cumplido con esas expectativas casi icónicas; para ellos, Eternal Atake es el mejor álbum de Uzi hasta la fecha, una epopeya desafiante de una hora de duración que nadie más podría hacer. Es una combinación perfecta de rapeo influenciado por el drill, las melodías y las tendencias del hip-hop, que las extienden a lugares inimaginables.

Eternal Atake es una hazaña de alto riesgo que hace del rapero de Filadelfia un artista pop intocable en sonido y estilo. Con un rap delirante y una producción inmaculada, este último álbum de Uzi está a la altura de su nombre.

A continuación, nuestro Track by Track de Eternal Atake:

1. Baby Pluto

Escrita por: Brandon Finessin & Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: DP Beats, Cousin Vinny, Bugz Ronin, Brandon Finessin & Ike Beatz

Pese a que el artista cuenta con una voz melódica que lo caracterizó por ser un rapero único durante su primera exposición discográfica, para este tema, Uzi adopta una nueva personalidad, pues crea un banger agresivo que rapera de forma monótona y rápida, mientras habla de su destreza sexual y riqueza materialista por toda la pista.

Letra destacada: I turned to an addict, I bought me a Patek / I bought her a baby one / Yeah, I bought me a Maybach, it came with two doors / Yeah, that’s the Mercedes one (For sure) / I stay with the baddest, I’m countin’ the cabbage / While makin’ my lady cum (Yeah) / I bought a G-Wagen, that shit was the BRABUS / That’s why I be racin’ ’em (BRABUS) / Yeah, we bought the four-door, had to get ready for war / Yeah, we bought the four-door, had to get ready for war (Go get it) / Yeah, we bought the four-door, had to get ready for war (Go get it) / Yeah, we bought the four-door, had to get ready for war

2. Lo Mein

Escrita por: Brandon Finessin y Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: Bugz Ronin y Brandon Finessin

La versatilidad del artista se ve reflejada en este tema, ya que usa un elemento tan familiar, como lo es un plato de fideos chinos Lo Mein para comparar metafóricamente los palillos que se usan para consumirlo con un arma de fuego. El tema también se ve caracterizado por elementos tipicos de la música de Uzi, como la moda, la joyería, la violencia y las mujeres.

Letra destacada: Yeah, chopstick came with a large lo mein / Extra clip in it, nigga, I ain’t got no aim / Balmain pocket filled with fresh romaine / And I stay with the cash like a XO chain / Fifty-five hundred, nigga, that’s your range / When I go to the club, make it storm, hurricane (Yeah) / Nigga pull up, think he G.I. Joe / Man, 7.62, turn him G.I. Jane

3. Silly Watch

Escrita por: Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: Supah Mario

Como parte de su personalidad Pluto, esta canción muestra al artista en su estado natural, es decir, arrogante y presumido. Uzi rapea de manera despiadada sobre un ritmo oscuro sobre su riqueza material y su destreza sexual con las mujeres.

Letra destacada: Uh, I came in with a new 40 Glock / Fuck on your bitch, make that ho wanna Milly Rock / I’m with my boys, and no, we do not Milly Rock / Funny money, no, this is not no silly guap / Got a Richard Mille, this not a silly watch (Woah) / All this money make me wan’ hit my Diddy Bop / Tell the teller at the bank, um, just give me lots (Hello?) / At the dealer, I can’t pull this shit off the lot / Me and my boys, you know that we sharin’ thots / I got niggas that be movin’ the tan rock / That’s the end of that, no, I cannot talk a lot / Man, these niggas out here, I swear they talk a lot / Drive-by on a rat, you a walkin’ cop / Double-park, new Lambo’ with no parkin’ spot / Comme des Garçons, use my heart a lot (Blah)

4. POP

Escrita por: Brandon Finessin, Oogie Mane & Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: Brandon Finessin & Oogie Mane

Uzi continúa con su enfoque arrogante y agresivo en esta primera parte del disco con este tema que trata sobre tener relaciones sexuales con mujeres y con una chica en particular, mientras también se alaga a si mismo por la gran cantidad de autos que tiene y la diversidad de marcas. También presume de su dinero en el proceso.

Letra destacada: Got a bitch, yeah, she look so good / But on the real, she in denial / Diamond water, yeah, it look like a river / Look like I’m standing in the Nile / If you really didn’t get the last line / Then your level on the brain of a child / Pay attention, better do the right thing / Or your pussy ass still workin’ at Sal’s

5. You Better Move

Escrita por: Brandon Finessin & Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: Brandon Finessin

En este tema, el artista habla sobre sus posiciones sexuales de preferencia y fanfarronea sobre sus pertenencias materiales y su virilidad.

Letra destacada: Ooh, you better move / Ooh, you better move / Ooh, you better move / Ooh, you better move / Ooh, you better move / Ooh, you better move / You better move, you better move / You better move, you better move / Louis my shoes / Pull out my whip on twenty-twos / I saw your girl, I had to scoop / Just like a bird, she gonna swoop / Neck is achoo, might catch the flu / Banana clip straight from the zoo

6. Homecoming

Escrita por: Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: Bugz Ronin

Esta es la última canción en el segmento Baby Pluto de Eternal Atake, terminando el segmento agresivo de rap que se ve en el disco.

Letra destacada: I got one girl from Philly, I think her name Nicki / And I fuck with Nicki ’cause she not too picky / And she not too choosy, but sometimes she bougie / I play with her kitty until it get sticky / I’m movin’ the bitch just like an alien / Chop with a fifty, my Uzi Israeli / See, I turned to the boss, can’t deal with no middleman / Anthony Davis, don’t deal with the Pelicans (What?) / Straight out the mud, we got that work that turn you to the Grudge / Leave you slime like a snail, you get hit with these slugs / I say how I feel and I do what I want / And not just because it is what it was / I’m high like a bird, man, but don’t got no Lugz / Know you heard what I said, got this shit out the mud / I’m not in these streets, I’m just close with the plug / I just saw his mother, I gave her a hug

7. I’m Sorry

Escrita por: Brandon Finessin & Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: Brandon Finessin & Starboy

Esta es la primera pista de la segunda parte del disco, la cual el propio artista categoriza como Renji: en este tema en particular, Uzi expone su lado más vulnerable. No es de extrañarse entonces que, el mismo cantante define a Renji como el lado más dulce y agradable de su personalidad.

Letra destacada: You keep calling me like I really wanna be messin’ with, like— (Sorry if my words messed up your head) / I done told you I was sorry, I don’t always mean it, but I said it just to shut you up ’cause you trippin’ / Damn (You think that you’re better off dead), Lil Uzi Vert, yeah

8. Celebration Station

Escrita por: Brandon Finessin, Tobias Dekker & Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: Outtatown & Brandon Finessin

Celebration Station pareciera ser, a simple vista, una canción de arrogancia y fanfarroneo, pero es un mensaje directo a sus haters. Al igual que otras pistas de este disco, el tema termina con una parodia. Adicionalmente, Celebration Station también sirve como continuación del tema anterior, I’m Sorry.

Letra destacada: Too much guap, bands, bands, bad lil’ foreign, ten, ten / She ignore that man, fuckin’ with me, handstand / I can’t lie, she got that good, but that girl bad, bad / I stay with a bag, bag, make that girl dance, dance (Let’s go, yeah) / Yeah, what is mine? That is yours / You can’t hold my Lam’, yes, I own my land / Stacking this paper, you know that I get it up / I can’t be broke again / Talkin’ that shit, then that Glocky gon’ hit it up / Headshot soak his mans

9. Bigger Than Life

Escrita por: Oogie Mane & Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: Dez Wright & Oogie Mane

Pese a ser una canción un poco más lenta que las demás, en ella también encontramos elementos del lado más oscuro del músico, quien continúa fanfarroneando sobre sus posesiones, pero lo hace con un poco más de intención, como dirigiéndose directamente a sus rivales.

Letra destacada: I done made so many millions / Ain’t nothin’ to think about / And she fuck with me because I am the one / That still come back even though I made it out (Yeah) / I thought she was G, when I put in my D / She was screamin’, she said, “Come on, take it out” / And loyalty, I swear that’s everything / And for me, got niggas that’s gon’ kill it off (Yeah) / And when I do a show, it’s a hundred thousand / What the venue probably was just payin’ out / And she know he a bum, so his girlfriend with me / And you know at late night she be stayin’ out / I ain’t do it on purpose, oops, my bad, I didn’t mean / There goes the reason he hatin’ now / Got a V12 that’s all on my engine / That’s prolly the reason that my head be racin’ off (Vroom)

10. Chrome Heart Tags

Escrita por: Chief Keef & Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: Chief Keef

La pista que a simple vista pareciera ser un tema de orgullo y fanfarroneo, también muestra el lado más amable y vulnerable de Uzi, porque canta sobre la pérdida de una chica y explica que debe gastar dinero para compensar su dolor. En el coro, Uzi hace referencia a Virgil Abloh, fundador de la marca de moda Off-White y actual director creativo de Louis Vuitton, quien también diseñó la portada para su disco del 2017, Luv Is Rage 2.

Letra destacada: I don’t ever want to talk about it / I don’t ever want to see you (No) / Everybody, they been changing now / Now you see what the cheese do (Yeah) / I understand, charge it to the game / Everybody wanna feast too (Yes) / I put gold all up on my neck / I put gold on my teeth too (Woah) / I ain’t never stayed from the jump / How you say that I leave you? (Huh?) / How you say that I left you? / First year was the best you (Yeah) / After all the dumb shit that you did / Can’t believe that I really kept you (Damn) / We used to sit in the same room / And I still probably would text you (No)

11. Bust Me

Escrita por: Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: Bugz Ronin

Bust Me es la quinta canción de la sección Renji del álbum. En esta canción, Uzi habla sobre sus experiencias pasadas con mujeres y cómo no se llevaban bien con él hasta que Uzi se hizo famoso. Uzi cuenta ingeniosamente cómo lidió con estas mujeres y cómo se recuperó.

Letra destacada: I remember she said fuck me, now that girl wanna fuck me (Yeah) / Lambo’ truck, I remember I used to be dusty (Woah) / Every month, I go to the jeweler, tell Elliot to flood me / Factory on my watch, make your aftermarket say, “Please tuck me” / Old nigga had that watch since 2001, that bitch got rusty / She took SEPTA to my block, she said, “Uzi, can you bust me?” (Yeah) / I was off a Perc’, took so long, she started rush me (Yeah) / And when you got this type of money, you are never ugly (At all)

12. Prices

Escrita por: Harold Harper & Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: Harold Harper & Cashmere Cat

El precio de las cosas y el valor de los músicos es un tema constante en el hip hop y es además un elemento muy presente en este disco. De hecho, este tema lo define de forma critica, mientras Uzi canta letras que hablan de él y de su “precio” como artista y como persona. También aprovecha la oportunidad para fanfarronear sobre su valor y que este sube a cada rato.

Letra destacada: I just went up in my price (Price, uh) / I just went up in my price (Price, uh) / I just went up in my price (Price, uh) / I just went up in my price (Price, ayy) / I just went up in my price / Money, my bank account, this shit precise (Uh) / I just went up in my price (Uh) / I just went up in my price (Ayy)

13. Urgency (Ft. Syd)

Escrita por: Wheezy, Bobby Raps, Syd & Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: Bobby Raps & Wheezy

Con la ayuda de la co-fundadora y ex integrante de Odd Future, Syd, Uzi critica la necesidad de amar con Urgency, o urgencia. Es la única canción del disco que cuenta con una colaboración y Uzi se hacer cargo de que sea el artista adecuado quien presente el tema de forma ideal, ya que las vocales hacen eco con la lírica y el ritmo del tema.

Letra destacada: Treat my darkskin like my redbone, yeah / Tell my redbone call my red phone / It’s emergency / I hit you up just with that urgency / Know I need your love like you ain’t never heard of me / And I know I was dead wrong, yeah / I wanna turn up, just another sad song, yeah

14. Venetia

Escrita por: Brandon Finessin, Tobias Dekker y Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: Brandon Finessin y Outtatown

Venetia es la segunda canción de la tercera personalidad de Lil Uzi, y en este tema el rapero se jacta de adquirir dinero y comprar autos. Lo ha hecho todo, incluso convertir a una chica gay en heterosexual y nunca darle la espalda a sus amigos, mientras rapea sobre su constante gusto por marcas de diseñadores como Dior.

Letra destacada: Lil Uzi Vert, to be exact (Oh) / And I’m not from earth, I’m from outer space (Woah, let’s go) / And I’m different (Uh), I’m wavy / I’m somewhere I’m not even ‘posed to be (‘Posed to be), yeah / I remember she ain’t even notice me (Notice me), yeah / Why I’m trippin’? She ain’t even old as me (Huh) / Her own man not even cold as me (Let’s go) / Every time I have a show, gotta sell it out ‘fore I go to sleep (Woah)

15. Secure the Bag

Escrita por: Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: Bugz Ronin

Esta es otra pista llena de arrogancia que muestra a Uzi hablando de su habilidad para asegurar muchos tipos diferentes de bags, un término que se puede usar para representar cualquier objeto, desde el deseo de dinero hasta un automóvil costoso o incluso una mujer a la que Uzi tiene en mente. Es un elemento que usa repetitivamente en todo este proyecto musical.

Letra destacada: I was on the road, yeah / Securing that bag, uh / Gettin’ that cake, yeah / They missin’ the wave, yeah / She used to play, yeah / Now she in my face, yeah / You in or you out? (Out) / This is a gang (This is a) / This is a game (Ayy, this a game) / This is a gang (Yeah, gang) / This is a gang (Yeah, gang) / This is a game (This is a game) / Boy, what you claim? (Boy, what you claim?) / Throw up your gang (Throw up your gang) / Switchin’ four lanes (Switchin’ four lanes) / And our whip not the same (Ayy)

16. P2

Escrita por: TM88 & Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: TM88

Este es uno de los temas más personales y sinceros del artista, donde el rapero canta sobre temas como sus problemas de relación con su ex novia, Brittany Byrd, y el abuso de sustancias.

Letra destacada: I don’t really care ’cause I’m done / On the real, our love is not fun (Yeah) / There’s no emotion on my face ’cause I’m numb / You see me everywhere you look, no, you can’t hide or run / Yeah, everything I said / Messin’ with your head, messin’ with your head / I said, everything I said messin’ with your head / Messin’ with your head, woah, messin’ with your head, woah

17. Futsal Shuffle 2020

Escrita por: Loesoe, Mayyzo, Starboy, Brandon Finessin & Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: Brandon Finessin, Starboy, Mayyzo & Loesoe

Aunque es una de las últimas canciones del disco, es en realidad una de las primeras que compuso el músico, ya que, desde el 2017 viene jugando con las letras y el ritmo del tema. Aunque no está lejos de ser la típica canción de fanfarroneo del artista, también habla sobre su capacidad de hacer dinero.

Letra destacada: Are you serious? / I swear my money get serious / Okay, all my checks, I just be clearin’ it / She suck my dick ’til she get delirious (Wow) / Okay, jump on the jet, so I’m Clearin’ it (Woo) / Okay, ‘Port, but I’m not talking New’ (Let’s go) / Okay, smoke that boy just like a cigarette / If that boy try to make a false move, uh (Damn)

18. That Way

Escrita por: Yung Lan, Felipe S, Supah Mario & Lil Uzi Vert | Producida por: Yung Lan, Felipe S & Supah Mario

La canción inspirada en el tema de los Backstreet Boys, I Want It That Way, comienza incluso con el coro de la canción que fue popular al principio de la década de los 2000 y luego se convierte en una parodia.

Letra destacada: But I don’t wanna go out bad, wanna go out sad, wanna go out that way (No) / I’m with the winnin’ team, they make sure I’m not in last place (Let’s go) / If I wake up, don’t make no money, that’s a sad day (Woah) / Twenty-five hundred on my shirt what the tag say (Let’s go)

Escucha el álbum Eternal Atake en su totalidad a continuación:

