Muere Keiji Fujiwara, la voz de Maes Hughes en “Full Metal Alchemist”

Keiji Fujiwara was a talented man. He was the VA behind huge roles such as Axel [KH], Reno [FF7], Leorio [HunterxHunter], Ardyn [FFXV];so many animes/games. News is broke out that he lost his battle against cancer.



He voiced Maes Hughes & now this scene is even more powerful v.v pic.twitter.com/FA3RkNUG3z